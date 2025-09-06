Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 6th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Scooter club to ride from UK to Gibraltar in support of charities

Photos courtesy of ElmValley Scooter Club

By Eyleen Gomez
6th September 2025

Seven members of the ElmValley Scooter Club will set off on a long-distance ride from the UK to Gibraltar this morning 6am [UK time] to raise funds for three charities, including local breast cancer charity Bosom Buddies.

The group - Pat Mulhern, Andy Wally, Dean Howarth, Dave Binns, John Westbroom, Pete Tilley and John Kitchen - includes former armed forces personnel and scooter enthusiasts, who will travel with four vintage scooters, a support van and a camper van.

“A couple of our lads are ex Forces and they wanted to do something different so they said let's ride to Gibraltar,” Mr Howarth told the Chronicle.

“We love to ride our scooters and the older the better and we wanted to take the scooters to another level and hope that others do the same in time to come.”

Setting off from Maggie’s Cafe in South Elmsall, they will make their way towards the Channel Tunnel, avoiding motorways due to their 50mph average speed, and across France, into Spain and down to the Rock covering around 500 miles each day.

“The route has changed several times,” said Mr Howarth, adding no firm decisions have been made yet.

They expect challenges from the weather, maintenance and the physical demands of the journey, but will have a support vehicle, “a great mechanic called Wally”, three spare scooters available in case of mechanical issues and a camper van to rest in, as “none of us are spring chickens”.

The charities they are fundraising for are Bosom Buddies, Mini Marvels in the UK, and the Family Burns Club.

“Bosom Buddies was the chosen chairty for Gibraltar, which is where we are riding to,” said Mr Howarth.

“Mini Marvels is my chosen one because I have a granddaughter who was born premature, she weighed 1lb 10 oz and they looked after her superbly, and now she is just over one year old and perfect in every way.”

“And the other one, Family Burns Club, is because we have members of our club that are ex firemen and firemen still in service.”

The riders plan to share live streams and recordings of their journey and will hold a final celebration when the funds raised are distributed to the charities.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/ride-to-the-rock

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar and its Neanderthals feature in BBC documentary

Fri 5th Sep, 2025

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GibSilver builds momentum with plans to widen services and recruit more volunteers

5th September 2025

Local News
DPC discusses applications, navigating technical glitches

5th September 2025

Local News
Gibraltar and its Neanderthals feature in BBC documentary

5th September 2025

Local News
Young people shine at Gibraltar Youth Service end-of-summer showcase

5th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025