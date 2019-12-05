Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Search for missing sailor continues in Trafalgar Cemetery

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
5th December 2019

The search for the remains of missing sailor Simon Parkes continued in the Trafalgar Cemetery yesterday, as police promised that their work “will never end” until a mystery spanning over three decades is finally resolved. As the third day of the week-long investigation rolled on, detectives have yet to find what they are looking for,...

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801.

