Search for missing sailor continues in Trafalgar Cemetery
The search for the remains of missing sailor Simon Parkes continued in the Trafalgar Cemetery yesterday, as police promised that their work “will never end” until a mystery spanning over three decades is finally resolved. As the third day of the week-long investigation rolled on, detectives have yet to find what they are looking for,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here