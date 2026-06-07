Second big victory for Gibraltar as they beat Cayman Islands 4-1

Gibraltar secured their second big victory in the space of a week on Saturday as they defeated the Cayman Islands 4-1.

Following Gibraltar’s emphatic victory against the British Virgin Islands earlier in the week, Scott Wiseman kept his starting XI relatively intact. The only change, and one that had been expected, was the introduction of Dylan Borge in place of Lee Casciaro. The latter had played his final international for Gibraltar and was no longer in the line-up against the Cayman Islands.

The match came at a time when Gibraltar’s footballers had received two very contrasting pieces of news. On one hand, their futures were in the hands of club bosses who were deciding whether to put pressure on the Gibraltar FA to abolish the Home Grown Player rules that safeguard opportunities for local footballers in the domestic league. With a growing number of clubs now owned by foreign investors, pressure was increasing for the rules to be changed.

However, an attempt this week is understood to have been thwarted, with a majority vote to abolish the rule rejected following a backlash over the process under which it took place. Although the issue is expected to return for discussion, the ultimate decision remains with the Gibraltar FA, which has already reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding local football and protecting the future of the national team.

Players were also met with more positive news as Tjay De Barr’s transfer to Serbia was confirmed. The Gibraltar international leaves to play in the Serbian league for an undisclosed fee. However, it is understood that the transfer fee is substantially higher than any previously seen involving a Gibraltar player and is believed to be in seven-figure territory. The player has also reportedly signed a contract that would make him the highest-paid Gibraltar footballer in the modern era.

Wiseman showed his faith in De Barr by handing him the captain’s armband, which had been worn just days earlier by the legendary Lee Casciaro.

Having beaten the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar were under pressure to repeat their performance. Fans remained on a high following the 4-0 victory. The match was also Casciaro’s first wearing Gibraltar’s technical staff colours as he took up his new role alongside former teammate Roy Chipolina and national team head coach Scott Wiseman.

The newly laid surface at Europa Sports Stadium provided a new experience for local football. Looking to invest in the future, the Gibraltar FA opted for a more sustainable surface which uses corn-based infill instead of black rubber pellets. This meant the turf needed watering prior to kick-off, something that was welcomed by players. Black rubber pellets are known to absorb heat, making conditions more difficult during warm weather.

According to those who had tested the new surface, it offered a softer feel underfoot and was perhaps the closest Gibraltar has come to replicating the characteristics of natural grass.

There was little doubt during the warm-up that Gibraltar’s opponents had settled well into using the surface, with their passing drills and shooting exercises carried out confidently.

Once again, it was not the full-capacity attendance the Gibraltar FA would have hoped for as debate over the stadium’s capacity continued in the background. However, with the match being an international friendly, played at the weekend against relatively unfamiliar opposition, the crowd size should not have come as a surprise.

Water streamed across the turf as players prepared to emerge for kick-off. Some spectators even received a soaking, much to their enjoyment in the hot conditions.

Just ten seconds into the match, a misplaced ball from Mason near the halfway line quickly resulted in Bradley Banda being called into action with an early save.

The resulting corner ended in a goal for the visitors at the far post — probably the worst start Gibraltar could have imagined.

To their credit, Gibraltar refused to lose their composure and immediately looked to control possession and place the visitors under pressure.

After four minutes, a short free-kick routine involving De Barr saw the ball played over the defence.

Moments later Mason and De Barr combined as Gibraltar searched for an equaliser, with De Barr’s effort sailing over the bar.

Scanlon, De Barr and Valarino once again demonstrated a growing partnership that was beginning to bear fruit.

Gibraltar were on the front foot, pinning the Cayman Islands back inside their own half.

The equaliser eventually arrived after 11 minutes. A well-worked move down the right flank saw the ball delivered into the centre, where De Barr provided the assist for Scanlon to level the score.

Moments later Borge had a chance, followed by opportunities for Scanlon and Lopes, as Gibraltar searched for a quick second goal.

The days of merely trying to contain opponents appeared gone, with Gibraltar focused solely on taking the initiative.

It was not until the 15th minute that the visitors reached Gibraltar’s penalty area again, and even then they posed little threat.

Gibraltar were playing with confidence, highlighted by a backheel from Pozo inside the opposition penalty area.

Mason, playing only his second international, showed no hesitation in taking on defenders whenever the opportunity arose.

Borge remained a constant threat, finding space as De Barr and Pozo searched for the decisive through ball.

The cooling break provided some respite for the visitors, whose early goal remained their only real highlight. Gibraltar had firmly established control of the match.

For Gibraltar supporters, it was an unfamiliar but welcome sight, more akin to watching Lincoln Red Imps dominate the early rounds of European competition than seeing the national team face higher-ranked opposition.

In the 27th minute, Mason reacted quickest after a De Barr run had been blocked and forced a save from the goalkeeper.

Five minutes later, a combination involving Jolley, Mason and Pozo saw the latter direct his effort straight into the keeper’s arms.

There was a warning against complacency on 33 minutes when only a misdirected header prevented Gibraltar from conceding from a floated free-kick into the six-yard box.

After several challenges had prompted calls for a free-kick, Gibraltar were awarded one just outside the penalty area in the 36th minute. A deflection off the defensive wall sent the ball out for a corner, but the opportunity came to nothing.

Gibraltar continued to enjoy themselves going forward. For once it was the opposition stretching themselves to the limit to prevent Gibraltar from scoring.

Just before half-time, the Cayman Islands were forced to clear off the line after Mason’s high, looping effort caused confusion and left the goalkeeper stranded.

There were also moments of miscommunication for Gibraltar, particularly when defenders pushed forward. On two occasions players collided while attacking the same ball.

On 43 minutes, Borge put Scanlon through on goal, only for his effort to be blocked.

Gibraltar continued to press, with Borge inches away from connecting with a low De Barr cross across the face of goal on 44 minutes.

Despite their dominance, Gibraltar went into the half-time interval level at 1-1.

They started the second half with far greater purpose, immediately taking the game to their opponents.

An early injury to Ronan briefly halted proceedings as he received treatment. The midfielder remains the only player in the squad currently plying his trade in the lower tiers of English football.

Three minutes after the restart, Gibraltar saw a chance cleared at the far post. A subsequent corner produced a header that was blocked before a follow-up effort drifted over the crossbar.

It did not take Gibraltar long to find their second goal. In the 49th minute, Borge picked up possession outside the penalty area and saw his effort take a deflection on its way past the goalkeeper. Gibraltar were 2-1 ahead and the comeback was complete.

Having learned from their defeat to New Caledonia, Gibraltar were leaving nothing to chance and were demonstrating that at this level they were more than capable of matching their opponents.

For once, the Gibraltar crowd were focused on victory rather than damage limitation.

The Cayman Islands attempted to find a route back into the match but were immediately pushed onto the defensive once more.

On 54 minutes, Gibraltar’s appeals for a penalty were waved away by the referee as they continued to push forward in search of a third goal.

That third goal arrived just two minutes later. Played through down the left, Valarino created space for himself before firing a low effort beyond the goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Just a minute later Mason released Borge, whose final pass narrowly evaded De Barr in the centre.

De Barr would not have to wait long for his goal. Breaking through on goal, he calmly rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home in style.

Gibraltar had now equalled their biggest winning margin with a full half-hour still to play and led 4-1 after 60 minutes.

A minute later De Barr nearly added another, his effort drifting agonisingly wide of the post as an increasingly excited crowd urged Gibraltar forward.

Frustration began to show among the visitors and tensions rose on the field as several robust challenges threatened to disrupt Gibraltar’s rhythm.

On 67 minutes Mason and Borge made way for Lucas Scanlon and Jesse Gomez.

The Cayman Islands also made changes, including one of the players who had been involved in some of the earlier confrontations.

Gibraltar continued to showcase the quality emerging through their ranks. De Barr combined well with Gomez in a flowing move before Jolley released Lucas Scanlon, while Pozo continued to demonstrate his strength in midfield duels.

On 73 minutes the Cayman Islands risked conceding a penalty when De Barr was brought down right on the edge of the box. It proved to be a vital last-ditch challenge.

From the resulting opportunity, Lucas Scanlon sent his effort just inches over the top corner.

This young Gibraltar side, made up largely of players who had developed after Gibraltar joined UEFA, was providing a glimpse of the future. Those who doubted the strength of the nation’s home-grown talent were being given reason to reconsider.

Stevens and De Haro later entered the field in place of Pozo and Ronan.

Pozo, meanwhile, is also expected to be playing abroad next season.

Lucas Scanlon tested the Cayman Islands goalkeeper again in the 79th minute.

For the second consecutive match, Bradley Banda had been largely untroubled.

With 81 minutes played, Gibraltar were once again forcing the opposition goalkeeper into action far more frequently than Banda had been required to distribute the ball.

A floated cross to the far post in the 82nd minute almost carried the Cayman Islands goalkeeper into his own goal, drawing gasps from the crowd.

With six minutes remaining, Garro and Coombes replaced Lopes and De Barr.

The pace inevitably slowed during the closing stages. The Cayman Islands did manage to send a couple of dangerous balls across the face of goal during the final minutes, but without reward.

At the other end, Gibraltar could easily have added several more goals. The Cayman Islands goalkeeper was forced into a number of fine saves to prevent the scoreline from becoming even more emphatic.

At the final whistle, Gibraltar received a standing ovation from those who remained inside Europa Sports Stadium.

It was another historic victory and the second time in the space of a few days that Gibraltar had scored four goals in a match. This time, however, they had conceded one in reply as they completed an impressive 4-1 victory over the Cayman Islands.

Photos by David Parody

