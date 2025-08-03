Second gold for Calpe rower Sophie Lines with Great Britain

Gibraltar rower Sophie Lines earned herself her second gold medal this week as part of the Junior women’s 8 Great Britain crew in the Coupe De La Jenuesse.

Racing against the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, the Great Britain crew was to have a slow start lagging behind during the first 50m to Netherlands and Italy.

However, having proven they were a powerhouse, maintaining a steady pace, similar to that’s seen the previous day the Great Britain crew pulled away with half a boat length in the lead after the first 500m.

Italy, who had started strongly trying to keep pace and providing the closest to a challenge.

The Calpe Rowing rower, Sophie Lines formed part of the Great Britain crew becoming the second Gibraltar rower to have been selected for Great Britain, the first Gibraltar female rower, and picking up her first two gold medals in her debut weekend.

Another impressive performance by the Great Britain crew in Autstria, similar to that seen on Saturday was to see them past the finish line ahead of Italy who finished second and Netherlands. The Spanish crew not finishing.

