Second protest in a week over Budget measures
A group of around 100 people held a protest in Casemates on Friday, the second this week, to protest against the pollution levy announced in Monday’s Budget and reversed just hours later. Joseph Capurro and Dean Penfold, spokesmen for the group, acknowledged an announcement by the Chief Minister earlier on Friday that the levy was...
