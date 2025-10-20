Second ‘Seat of Hope’ unveiled at Europa Point

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, last week unveiled the second marine life-themed bench at Europa Point in support of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, alongside the charity’s Toni Sanderson.

The Seats of Hope project, launched by While Wild World, is transforming benches at Europa Point into mosaic artworks created by Eco Decor by Ireana Schwock. Each design is intended to inspire reflection, resilience and comfort.

The newly unveiled bench, which features an orca family, was sponsored by GibOil, with a donation made to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.