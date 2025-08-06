Secretary’s and Governor’s Lanes reopened following early completion of works

Secretary’s Lane and Governor’s Lane have reopened to traffic following the early completion of utility infrastructure works in the city centre.

Although the works were initially scheduled to be completed by the end of August, coordination between Government departments, AquaGib and contractors enabled them to be finished ahead of time.

All previous traffic diversions have now been removed, and normal traffic flow has resumed. George’s Lane is now restricted to authorised vehicles, cyclists and taxis only. Bus services on Line Wall Road have also resumed normal operations.

The Government of Gibraltar thanked members of the public for their patience and apologised for any inconvenience caused during the works.