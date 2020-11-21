Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Security bollards installed at Casemates Gates

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st November 2020

A new sliding security bollard system, the first of its kind, has been installed at Casemates Gates and is now operational.

In a press statement, the No6 Convent Place said the innovative surface mounted bollard system consists of two fixed bollards on a plate with a single central sliding bollard to provide access into Casemates.

According to the Government the low profile configuration of this system allows the installation of these bollards in areas where deep excavations are not feasible due to existing infrastructure in the ground.

“The configuration also allows constant pedestrian access even whilst closed,” the Government said.

“This new hostile vehicle mitigation device at Casemates Gates is the first of its kind in Gibraltar and its performance will be monitored before more locations are rolled out to safely and effectively secure the Town Centre from unauthorised vehicles.”

“The aperture between the fixed bollards also acts as a speed calming measure meaning when the sliding bollard is open, vehicles would need to reduce their speed to transit through.”

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, Vijay Daryanani, called this a step in the right direction in controlling traffic in the town centre

“In line with the Government’s manifesto commitment to remove the temporary Jersey barriers for permanent retractable bollards or barriers, this is a step in the right direction to control and regulate the movement of vehicular traffic in the town centre, whilst providing the adequate protection to the public,” Mr Daryanani said.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Booze and no mask ends in early morning Main Street arrest

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Local News

Third death linked to Covid-19 confirmed in Gibraltar

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
'First line of defense': Covid-19 prompts rethink in role of buildings

21st November 2020

Features
Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo

21st November 2020

Features
Vaccine boss suggests ‘return to normal life’ by second half of 2021

20th November 2020

Features
Winner School Years 11 - 13 'Mi surgimiento de las cenizas' By Neil Derek Perez

20th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020