Serving police officer arrested on suspicion of assault

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police have arrested a serving police office on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The 33-year old man is an RGP constable and was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

The arrest follows an investigation launched in the early hours of Sunday February 1 after RGP Response Team officers responded to reports of a violent altercation at licensed premises within Ocean Village.

As a result of this incident, a 29-year old foreign national sustained a laceration to his face, for which he received treatment at St Bernard's Hospital, the RGP said in a statement.

In addition to his arrest, the officer has been suspended from duty, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.