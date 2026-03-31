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Tue 31st Mar, 2026

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Serving police officer charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent  

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
31st March 2026

A serving police officer with the Royal Gibraltar Police appeared in court on Tuesday over an alleged assault in which a man sustained a serious injury to the face. 

Brendan McDermott, 34, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. 

He was also jointly charged alongside 28-year-old British national Georgia Laffey with one count of possession of 22.06 grammes of cannabis resin, a controlled Class B drug. 

An investigation was launched on February 1 after police Response Team officers attended a violent altercation at a licensed premises in Ocean Village. 

A 29-year-old foreign national allegedly sustained a laceration to his face that required medical treatment. 

Mr McDermott, who was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident, was arrested together with Ms Laffey shortly afterwards by detectives from the RGP Professional Standards Department. 

Mr McDermott, who was suspended from his duties following the alleged incident, was granted bail and the more serious GBH charge was sent to the Supreme Court, where the defendant will appear on April 29. 

The possession charge was adjourned until April 8 and Ms Laffey was also granted bail. 

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