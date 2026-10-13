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Tue 13th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Seventy-five teams competed in latest senior Padel tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
13th October 2026

The Gibraltar Padel Association recently held its third ranked tournament, with 75 teams and a total of 150 players competing over a fortnight of what has been described as “high-end competitive matches”.
The sport, which continues to grow in numbers and attract players of all ages, held its latest seniors tournament immediately after its participation in the Masters World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Gibraltar secured its first victories on the international competitive stage, finishing 21st in both categories.
Playing at the Padel Courts at the Bayside Sports Complex, the sport has attracted considerable interest from a wide array of sportspeople across a diverse range of disciplines. Initially attracting large numbers of veterans from other sports, padel is now spreading across all age groups.
As part of its programme of events over the past month, the GPA also held its first children’s tournament, with the Masters set to take place next week.

Finals results

Men’s 1st Division:
S.Cumbo/D.Christie 2-1 D.Cascario/A.Federico

Woman’s 2nd Division:
A.Garro/C.Vauhaun 2-0 R.Laine/T.Nykanen (W/O)

Men’s 2nd Division:
A.Colton/G.Lopez 2-0 S.Garesse/B.Hill

Men’s 3rd Division:
D.Quash/J.Cook 2-0 A.Collado/J.Enriles

Women’s 3rd Division:
S.Ramirez/J.Link 2-0 L.Ferrary/S.Charvetto

Images sourced from GPA

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