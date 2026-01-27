Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Severe winds and rain caused disruption across Gibraltar on Tuesday, with the inclement weather expected to continue tomorrow.

Government events were cancelled, roads were temporarily closed on the Eastside, and there was damage to streetlights as winds were recorded reaching 78km/h.

The Gibraltar Government advised the public to stay indoors due to reports of falling furniture and debris.

“Please exercise caution when travelling and take sensible precautions, including securing any outdoor furniture or loose items,” the Government said.

The Upper Rock and Alameda Gardens were closed to visitors and Government events, including the Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony and GEMA Anniversary event, were been cancelled.

A severe weather warning is also in place for tomorrow, Wednesday, with gale force winds likely to continue into Thursday.

According to MeteoGib Chief Meteorologist Steph Ball at midday on Tuesday the weather station recorded winds of 42kts or 78km/h, with winds likely higher further south of the Rock.

The Royal Gibraltar Police issued a road safety advisory as heavy rain and strong winds affect driving conditions, with the public urged to travel only if absolutely necessary.

The RGP also reported as of 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, the RGP Control Room had received 17 calls for service, eight of which were related to the severe weather conditions.

“RGP Response Team officers, supported by officers from the Community Policing and Marine units, have responded to reports of falling debris, loose masonry, and other weather-related safety-related concerns in addition to ‘business as usual’ duties throughout the course of [Tuesday],” an RGP spokesman said.

Throughout the day, the RGP advised drivers to reduce their speed, brake earlier and leave a larger gap from the vehicle in front.

Motorists were also urged to keep their lights and windscreen wipers on to improve visibility, avoid standing water, be mindful of pedestrians and never attempt to drive through areas that are visibly flooded.

Cyclists, PLET users and motorcyclists were urged to take particular care following reports of strong wind gusts across several locations.

The RGP also strongly recommended that moped riders, motorcyclists and pedestrians avoid travelling through the eastern side of Gibraltar.

Roads were temporarily closed on the Eastside including the Dudley Way Tunnel and around Europa Point, with access to Both Worlds for residents only.

The temporary road closure at Europa Point, specifically ‘Hardings Way’ leading to the University of Gibraltar was due to loose hoarding and debris posing a risk to public safety.

“The Technical Services Department has teams on site ensuring that street gullies are kept clear of leaves and other wind-blown debris,” a spokesperson from No6 Convent Place said.

“Weather conditions remain precarious and, while every effort is being made to minimise disruption, some flooding may be inevitable.”

The department was also assisting the Royal Gibraltar Police and other emergency services as required and had teams on standby throughout the day.

The Government said these teams will be on standby on Wednesday, until the storm subsides.

Strong winds at Bishop Canilla House resulted in emergency services attending the area and officers introduced a temporary diversion to prevent vehicles from entering Edinburgh Estate from Europort Road.

On social media videos of flying chairs and tables in this area circulated.

The minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, took to social media to share a post from her department which asked people to avoid the Bishop Canilla area.

“Roof sheeting is not safe. The translucent sheets are not holding down well with the gale force winds. Your safety is our priority,” she said.

The Government told the Chronicle that “works are currently underway [on Tuesday] to secure the translucent sheeting at Bishop Canilla House in order to prevent further detachment and potential damage.”

“The Department is also aware of issues affecting roofing at Mid Harbours and Varyl Begg.”

“Due to current wind conditions, securing works cannot be carried out safely at this stage and will commence once conditions improve.”

The Government added that as a result of flying debris and outdoor furniture, roofs at Chilton Court and the Edinburgh Estate have been affected.

“Housing Department workmen, Duty Officers and the Reporting Office are working together to address tenants’ concerns,” the Government said.

“The safety of tenants remains the Department’s priority.”

JBS, who are carrying out the refurbishment of Varyl Begg Estate, sent home their main core of workers and kept a small management team on site in case of emergencies.

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority closed all its outdoor facilities, some food delivery services closed too in the interest of driver safety and some housing estates took precautionary measures and closed podium areas.

In Government schools, students who did not usually stay for lunch were permitted to remain in school during the lunch period.

The first flight of the day, the British Airways flight from Heathrow, diverted to Malaga after making an attempt to land.

WEATHER WARNING

The inclement weather will continue on Wednesday with persistent heavy rain and very strong winds, prompting both a weather advisory and a severe weather warning.

A weather advisory for heavy rain is valid from 8am to 10pm on Wednesday. Rainfall totals over the 24 hours of Wednesday are expected to reach 40 to 50mm.

Accumulations of 20mm are likely over a six-hour period, with a moderate risk of totals reaching 25 to 30mm.

The heaviest rain is expected between 10am and 7pm local time. Beyond this, rainfall is expected to continue through much of Thursday, but with below warn able accumulations expected.

A severe weather warning for severe gale force winds is valid from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Very strong southwesterly winds are expected, reaching gale force to severe gale force at times, with the potential for gusts to reach storm force.

Severe gale force winds are most likely between 10am and 1pm local time, with mean wind speeds of 30 to 35 knots (55 to 65kph) and gusts of 45 to 50 knots (80 to 90kph), and the potential for gusts up to 55 to 60 knots (100 to 110kph).

A separate weather advisory for gale force winds is in place for the wider time frame of 7am on Wednesday to 7pm on Thursday.

Winds are expected to remain strong through the rest of the overnight period and into Thursday, with mean speeds likely to reach 25 to 30 knots (45 to 55kph) and frequent gusts of 35 to 40 knots (65 to 75kph), with isolated gusts up to 45 knots (80kph), especially in exposed areas.

Travel conditions may become very difficult at times, especially in exposed areas.