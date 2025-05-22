Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Shania discovers India in Miss World pageant

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2025

From the streets of Hyderabad to the rural beauty of Telangana, Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester is discovering the beauty of India during her time at the Miss World pageant.

While representing Gibraltar abroad, she has found that her journey has become a cultural exchange.

Miss Ballester is sharing her Miss World journey on social media and many at home are learning about the traditions, festivals, and kindness of the people of Telangana.

She has found the response from the Gibraltar community remarkable, proud, inspired, and deeply supportive.

Through her journey Miss Ballester has fostered a connection between Gibraltar and Telangana, which she feels she has grown into something shared and something meaningful.

The Miss World pageant has reminded her that she can reach across the world and build beautiful connections.

Follow Miss Ballester’s pageant journey on Facebook and Instagram: @MissGibraltarOfficial

