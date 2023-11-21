Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Shapps rejects new Argentinian president’s calls for Falkland handover talks

Photo by James Manning/PA

By Press Association
21st November 2023

By Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent

A senior UK minister has said it is “undeniable” that the Falkland Islands are British after Argentina’s newly-elected president suggested efforts should be made to “get them back”.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “The Falkland Islands are British. That is non-negotiable and undeniable.

“99.8% of islanders voted to remain British and we will always defend their right to self-determination and the UK’s sovereignty.”

Mr Shapps appeared to be responding to comments made by Javier Milei, who won a resounding victory in Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday.

During his presidential campaign, Mr Milei reportedly said Buenos Aires had “non-negotiable” sovereignty over the Falklands, the archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean which is known as the Malvinas by Argentines.

The islands were the subject of a bloody conflict in 1982 after Argentine forces invaded and briefly occupied the territory.

The war claimed the lives of 255 British servicemen, three islanders and 649 Argentine personnel.

British ministers regularly cite the results of a 2013 referendum that saw close to 100% of voters on the islands, which has a population of about 3,500 people, opt to remain a UK Overseas Territory.

Mr Milei reportedly said during a TV election debate: “What do I propose? Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands is non-negotiable. The Malvinas are Argentine.

“Now we have to see how we are going to get them back. It is clear that the war option is not a solution.

“We had a war – that we lost – and now we have to make every effort to recover the islands through diplomatic channels.”

In a newspaper interview with La Nacion, a daily newspaper in Argentina, he proposed that the UK hand over the Falklands to his South American country in a similar way to how Hong Kong was given back over to Chinese rule in 1997.

The populist politician, who has described himself as an anarcho-capitalist and is said to have lauded Margaret Thatcher — the British prime minister during the Falklands conflict — said the views of those living on the islands “cannot be ignored”.

Mr Shapps, in his tweets rejecting any negotiation on the future of the Falklands, highlighted how Royal Navy ship HMS Forth had been sent back to “protect the islands” in the southern hemisphere.

It follows a nine-month stint by HMS Medway to patrol the remote location.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Tuesday: “The UK has no doubt about the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, and indeed South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

“The UK Government will continue to proactively defend the Falkland islanders’ right to self determination.”

The No 10 official said Falklands rule was an “issue that was settled decisively some time ago”.

Since the 1980s conflict, UK ministers have been keen to shoot down any talk of Argentina having any claim to the islands.

In July, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit out at the European Union’s “regrettable choice of words” after it appeared to have endorsed the name Argentina prefers.

A diplomatic row erupted after Brussels referred to the islands as “Islas Malvinas” in a declaration jointly signed with Argentina and other Latin American countries.

The Falklands are about 8,000 miles from the UK and about 300 miles from mainland Argentina.

 

Most Read

Local News

After lightning visit, Princess Royal says ‘it was a pleasure to be back’ in Gib

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar national teams face daunting task of playing under dark shadow of biggest defeat in European qualifiers

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Features

Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 20 years

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Drugs arrest reveals illegal trade in fentanyl has reached Campo

20th November 2023

UK/Spain News
Pedro Sanchez secures another term as Spain’s PM, raising hope of swift resumption to treaty talks 

16th November 2023

UK/Spain News
Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee puts focus on OTs 

16th November 2023

UK/Spain News
Starmer loses eight frontbenchers in major rebellion over Gaza ceasefire stance

16th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023