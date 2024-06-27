Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Short Story Best Adult Story in the English Language Winner Mae Easter with ‘Kestrel’

By Guest Contributor
27th June 2024

A kestrel wheels and glides over the parched gully beyond the garden wall, swooping in a low pass over the sun-bleached wooden furniture, before hovering with focused grace high above the campo. The lonely, eerie sound in the early summer heat provokes a slight unease - tuning into underlying anxieties about the wider world of wars and unrest, as well as those closer to home concerned with borders and Brexit.

Perching on the eaves of my house, which overlooks a short stretch of hilly scrubland before dropping into the sea, is a good vantage point for its morning patrol. I am both honoured and irritated by this; the splendour and spectacle of nature as it hunts impressively in the rough terrain marred by its indiscriminate droppings which now splatter over the back balcony. I look up a cleaning hint for kestrel waste and make a mental note to scrub it with washing-up liquid and hot water once I am motivated and sufficiently caffeinated.

I still haven’t seen it up close. I can hear its shrill cry and if I rush to the doors, I glimpse a shadow as it swoops away – always one step ahead of me – it sweeps across the rocky terrain with an elegant speed – a shadow against the burnt scrub and distant sea; ephemeral if it were not for the all too physical evidence of its existence.

I am hanging out the laundry on the patio at the back of the house instead of the usual spot on the now-occupied (and spattered) balcony, aware more than ever of our concrete imposition into this striking landscape of still (mostly) unspoiled coast, where the hills of the Sierra Carbonera yield to the border town of La Linea before making a dramatic stand again with the Rock of Gibraltar.

This is not the only concession to space we have given to nature this year. We have ceded the outdoor table to a colony of paper wasps, who have set up home underneath one lip. In the front garden, slugs have gorged themselves on the baby lettuce we planted in containers, and it felt better to leave this crop to them and look to preventative measures for the next lot, rather than killing them off, especially as they have decimated the leaves – there would be no recovery. The enormous ant colony on the lemon tree is so fascinating that we have left them to their military-style marches and formations of efficient food-seekers.

We are not universally considerate, though, don’t get the wrong idea. Mosquitoes are murderously pursued with flip-flops or spray cans as they sneak into the house through any means and plague our sleep with their whining dive-bombs. Equally massacred are the cockroaches - these can grow to monstrous sizes and something about their waving antennae causes a revulsion only partially relieved by the disgusting crunch as they are trodden on underfoot. There used to be a local bar where they would literally fall from the ceiling onto the tables and were crawling up the walls. I went once and could not believe that people were eating in there; I cannot imagine what the kitchen was like. We heard from our car mechanic that he had once bitten into his battered fish and pulled a deep-fried antenna from between his teeth. He was offered an extra portion of chips in recompense, to be fair. It was closed down eventually, though someone said for bad debt rather than bad hygiene.

Outside in the street in front of the house, the children discovered that stomping on one of the iron manhole covers at a certain time in the evening would cause flat-backed legions of scuttling roaches of all sizes to flow out of the cracks around the cover and colonise the space like an alien invasion in a horror film.

The kestrel, though, is majestic and presides royally over the campo. In its element, confident and self-assured in its place as a predator, it is a reminder that the world will probably be OK once humanity has burnt itself out. Its obliviousness to and disconnection from the unrest in the human world is both frightening and yet comforting. As its shrill cries become more familiar, they seem less a foreshadowing of doom and more an assertion of rights as it oversees its territory. I am even more pleased it is here when I learn that part of its diet, albeit a small percentage, is made up of cockroaches, which I am sure it enjoys more than our local car mechanic does.

Adjudicators Comments:
‘The kestrel, ever present throughout this story allows for the interweaving of nature and domesticity. The narrator makes full use of the sights and sounds surrounding their house to invoke a sense of wonder at the magnificence of the bird, as well as the tenacity of other creatures who invade our homes. The story is firmly anchored in Gibraltar’s present geographical and political climate and includes anecdotal moments which will ring true for local readers. A skillfully woven narrative that renders the unremarkable garden environment, remarkable.’

Most Read

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Treaty agreement ‘closer than might be apparent’, Franco says after CM meeting

Mon 24th Jun, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Oldest court warrant dates back over 30 years, Parliament told

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Sports

GFA and GSLA takeover Europa Sports Complex

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
St Mary’s Lower Primary School hosts first-ever art showcase

27th June 2024

Features
Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

27th June 2024

Features
Short Story Overall Winner Jean Rovegno with ‘Grandma’s Hands’

26th June 2024

Features
Melon Diesel celebrate 25 years at anniversary concert

26th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024