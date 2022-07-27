Short Story Competition 2022 School Years 4 to 5 Runner Up Poppy Grace Down ‘The tale of the Rabbit, the Eagle and the Dolphin’

I want to tell you about the day I met a dolphin. Now I don’t think there are many rabbits that claim to have met a dolphin. Rabbits live on land and Dolphins live in the sea. Rabbits cannot swim and Dolphins cannot walk. But it happened….

The day started like any other, with me eating plants from one side of the Rock to the other fleeing from predators in between. I don’t know how much you know about rabbits, but we are at the bottom of the food chain. We have to assume everything wants to eat us and RUN!

So, there I was enjoying my feast when suddenly a golden eagle swooped down grabbed me! I felt sharp claws wrap tightly around my waist and I was flying! Through the clouds I could see the Caleta Hotel before we flew above the sea. I wriggled and I started falling! I have never been to the sea, I spend my days on the top of the rock, on solid land, away from the houses and nowhere near the sea. It was cold, wet and I was sinking, I couldn’t breathe when suddenly, I was back on the surface. It happened so fast, as if I was on a jet ski, being pushed really fast towards the rocks! I reached them and hopped off my mystery vessel. I was soaked and immediately laid down to catch my breath.

I heard a splash. I opened my eyes and there in the sea was a beautiful dolphin. ‘You saved me!’ I exclaimed. ‘Thank you.’ She looked at me and made a high-pitched squeaky sound. I couldn’t understand but she had the kindest eyes. She stayed with me until I had the strength to hop back up to the top of the rock where she watched me from the sea. I waved at the top and always look for her when I see the sea.

Runner-up: Poppy Grace Down with The Tale of the Rabbit, the Eagle and the Dolphin. The animal fable must be one of the oldest genres in literature. From the time of Aesop, through Chaucer with his Parliament of Fowls to Farid ud-din Attar’s The Conference of Birds, animals and their behaviour have served as cautionary tales for humans.

Our story is a true animal fable where three different species become involved. However, unlike the classic animal fable, no moral is drawn and we can make up our own minds about its implicit meaning. The poor rabbit must represent vulnerability, victimhood and inoffensiveness. The eagle surely stands for unthinking nature-swift, strong and oblivious of the needs of others. The dolphin is caring, altruistic and kind. The rabbit is rescued and now forms a connection with his new friend.

This is delightful story because the animals are not moralised or humanised; they are themselves, in their natural habitat, and their reactions are perfectly in keeping with their animal nature. This is a very pleasant and entertaining story.