Shyanne McIntosh represents Gibraltar at Miss Universe

After a 34-year absence from the Miss Universe stage, Gibraltar has returned with Shyanne McIntosh as Miss Universe Gibraltar 2024.

Ms McIntosh is currently representing Gibraltar in Mexico City alongside 130 contestants from across the globe.

She is not only Gibraltar's first Miss Universe participant in over three decades but is also making history as the shortest contestant to ever compete in the pageant's history.

She won the hearts of the adjudicators in Gibraltar with her answer during the Miss Universe Gibraltar final: “I may be small, but I stand tall.”

Her height may be below the traditional standard for pageant contestants, but those who know her will appreciate that her spirit and determination will resonate with the Miss Universe judges.

Ms McIntosh has been in Mexico since October 28 and has already begun the preliminary competitions, with the initial rounds taking place on November 14.

These events will culminate in the highly anticipated Final Night on November 16, where she will have the chance to showcase Gibraltar to a global audience.

Her participation is sparking excitement both in Mexico City and back home, and as she stands alongside women from the world’s diverse cultures and backgrounds, she is carrying Gibraltar’s flag and her message of confidence and courage with her.