Mon 18th Aug, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sightings of poisonous ‘blue dragons’ in La Linea put beachgoers on alert 

One of the blue dragons spotted in La Linea's Santa Barbara beach at the weekend. Photo courtesy of La Linea city council. Image in the article courtesy of Diario Area.

By Chronicle Staff
18th August 2025

La Linea’s Santa Barbara beach was closed on Sunday after six poisonous ‘blue dragons’ were found washed up on the shore. 

The sightings prompted authorities in Gibraltar to issue an alert to raise awareness and urge bathers to exercise caution.

 

Blue dragons are sea slugs that normally live on the open sea, where they drift on the surface feeding on jellyfish and other venomous prey including the Portuguese Man O’War. 

That means the small, brightly coloured slugs carry a potent sting themselves. 

“The sting cells and the venom are absorbed by the animal and reused to protect itself,” said Lewis Stagnetto, marine biologist at marine conservation charity The Nautilus Project.  

“It’s very similar to a Portuguese Man O’War sting, so not pleasant and to be avoided if possible.” 

While there were several sightings of the slugs in La Linea at the weekend, there were no similar reports on Gibraltar’s beaches, though they have been sighted off the Rock in the past. 

“We have definitely seen them in Gibraltar waters, 100%,” Mr Stagnetto said, urging members of the public to record any sightings the Nautilus Project’s citizen science app NEMO. 

After the sightings in La Linea, the Department of Environment issued a warning in Gibraltar to increase awareness and urge bathers to be alert. 

The department’s staff are closely monitoring Gibraltar’s beaches as a precuation. 

Bathers here were also advised to promptly report any sightings of these creatures to the Department of the Environment’s Environmental Protection & Research Unit on 58009620.  

“In the event of getting stung by a blue sea dragon, bathers should seek medical attention as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement. 

Beaches in La Linea were reopened for swimming on Monday afternoon, though the yellow flag was flying advising caution. 

The beach had been scoured by lifeguards on Monday morning and no further sightings were recorded. 

Beach authorities in La Linea reiterated that the public should avoid touching the creature and report any sightings to lifeguards or the local police. 

UK/Spain News

Sightings of poisonous 'blue dragons' in La Linea put beachgoers on alert 

