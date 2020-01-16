Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Sir David Attenborough warns that humans 'have overrun the world' in trailer

WWF/PA Wire

By Press Association
16th January 2020

By Tom Horton
Sir David Attenborough has warned that "human beings have overrun the world" in a trailer for his new film.

The feature-length documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, looks back on the defining moments of his life and the environmental devastation that has taken place during that time.

As well as highlighting some of the issues that climate change poses, he also explores some of the potential solutions.

In the trailer, the veteran broadcaster, 93, said: "I've had the most extraordinary life.

"It is only now that I appreciate how extraordinary.

"The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel, yet the way we humans live on earth is sending it into a decline.

"Human beings have overrun the world. We're replacing the wild with the tame.

"This film is my witness statement and my vision of the future."

Sir David added: "Our planet is headed for disaster.

"We need to learn how to work with nature rather than against it and I'm going to tell you how."

The WWF conservation organisation helped to produce the film.

Colin Butfield, WWF's executive producer for the film, said: "For decades, David has brought the natural world to the homes of audiences worldwide, but there has never been a more significant moment for him to share his own story and reflections.

"This film coincides with a monumental year for environmental action as world leaders make critical decisions on nature and climate.

"It sends a powerful message from the most inspiring and celebrated naturalist of our time."

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet will be shown in cinemas on April 16 live from the premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where Sir David will discuss the film on stage before the viewing.

The film will be broadcast in the UK, the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand.

It will then be released on Netflix.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Father and son agree to extradition in people-trafficking investigation

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Action for Housing highlights ‘shameful’ eviction case

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Childline’s new CEO highlights sharp increase in calls

16th January 2020

Features
Natural born thrillers - why swimming with an ocean predator is safer than you think

16th January 2020

Features
Tangier exchange comes to Gibraltar

15th January 2020

Features
Trying to quit smoking? Here's how self-hypnosis could help

15th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020