Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sir Joe says no date yet for pension gender equalisation but vows ‘it will be done’ 

By Brian Reyes
15th January 2026

The Gibraltar Government is not yet able to say when the pensionable age for men will be reduced by five years and equalised with women at 60, adding this was a complex matter, in part because Gibraltar was doing the opposite of other countries whch were increasing pensionable age. 

Sir Joe Bossano set out the position as he responded to questions in Parliament from Opposition MP Damon Bossino, who pressed him on why this measure had not yet been implemented even though the GSLP/Liberals had promised it in every electoral manifesto since 2011. 

“It’s closer than it was before and I would expect it to be done in this term,” Sir Joe said. 

 

Asked why it was taking so long, Sir Joe said the Government needed to know “who may be eligible and who might not be eligible” and that, in the context of Brexit, this could not be determined with precision “until everything is signed and delivered”. 

Determining eligibility was complicated because other countries in the EU were increasing the pensionable age to 67 and some people might be accessing the right to pension a having worked in more than one place including Gibraltar. 

“It's a problem that only we have because we're going in the opposite direction,” Sir Joe said.  

“It's not as simple an exercise as it might seem at first glance.”  

“If nobody outside Gibraltar was going to be able to access this, then it would be a much simpler exercise.” 

And he added: “But in any event, however long it takes us, it will be done.” 

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Genelec employees protest after going unpaid for three months

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Govt applies to demolish Waterport saltwater intake to make room for Bob Peliza Mews completion

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Azopardi says Openshaw findings are ‘last straw’  

15th January 2026

Local News
57 individuals express interest in Rooke care home

15th January 2026

Local News
Govt will ‘of course’ back Gibraltar Rugby should Spain challenge admission to Rugby Europe 

14th January 2026

Local News
Gibraltar College to offer Level 2 maths exam for private candidates

14th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026