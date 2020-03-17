Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Skywriters might return over Britain

By Press Association
17th March 2020

By Alexander Britton, PA

The ban on skywriting - in which planes pen messages in the air using smoke - could be repealed after 60 years under new Government proposals.

The practice involves planes emitting smoke while in the air at between 7,000ft and 14,000ft, with messages visible for around four minutes.

Skywriting and skytyping - where multiple planes are used in formation - were banned in 1960 due to safety concerns, but the Department for Transport has opened a public consultation on repealing the prohibition.

The DfT also said it wanted to amend regulations from 1995 to allow "advertising activities of skytyping and skywriting to be lawfully conducted".

It could be used for mass outdoor events like music festivals and sporting fixtures, and would bring an estimated £4 million in tax revenue in five years.

The DfT said: "Skywriting is expected to generate activity in the form of enhancement to existing air displays and private individuals could use it for personal messages, such as marriage proposals or birthday celebrations.

"It is important to stress that the potential additional emissions resulting from skytyping and skywriting activities are expected be minimal and have a negligible impact overall on lead emissions in the UK."

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Students living in Spain will be restricted from entering Gibraltar

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

Frontier flows normally on first day at work after Spain lockdown

Mon 16th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Government urges no travel to Spain after Madrid announces state of emergency

Sat 14th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Fitness items stockpiled to 'build gyms at home' following UK government advice

17th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Artist creates coronavirus sculpture in tribute to scientists and medical teams

17th March 2020

UK/Spain News
UK shoppers urged to treat retail workers with respect during virus outbreak

17th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain steps up controls at its borders

16th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020