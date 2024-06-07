Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Smuggler caught with 190,000 cigarettes fined £9,000

By Chronicle Staff
7th June 2024

A man who was caught attempting to smuggle 190,00 cigarettes to a value of nearly £25,000 out of Gibraltar was handed a £9,000 fine. 

Spanish national Fernando Puyol Lebron, 41, of La Linea, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of being Knowingly Concerned in the Exportation of a Commercial Quantity of Cigarettes.  

He also also pleaded guilty to Dangerous Driving and Unlawful Transportation of Cigarettes in a Commercial Quantity, to which he received No Separate Penalties. 

The court heard that at around 2am on December 9 last year, RGP officers patrolling Queensway spotted Puyol Lebron travelling in a Gibraltar-plated car at an unusually slow speed. 

As the officers slowed down to investigate, the car suddenly accelerated, causing the speed camera on Queensway to activate.  

Upon reaching the roundabout at Mid Harbour Estate, Puyol Lebron took a sudden left turn, travelling the incorrect way against the flow of traffic into Coaling Island and ignoring a No Entry sign.  

He then abandoned the vehicle and ran off, before appearing from behind several parked cars and attempting to leave the area.  

He was subsequently arrested and brought to New Mole House Police Station.  

Officers found that the vehicle’s rear seats had been completely removed in order to accommodate numerous cardboard boxes containing 190,000 cigarettes in a variety of assorted brands.   

Most Read

Features

Gibraltarians at D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Gabriella Martinez triumphs with photo 'No me Responde' at Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Local News

Police arrest seven as officers execute 50 outstanding court warrants

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates Volunteer’s Week

7th June 2024

Local News
Mayor hosts Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

7th June 2024

Local News
Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

7th June 2024

Local News
Kayakers mark 20th anniversary with Strait paddle

7th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024