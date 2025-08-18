SNAG raises concerns over relocation plans for Dr Giraldi residents

Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) has expressed concern about proposals discussed at a Town Hall meeting on August 14 regarding the future of residents at Dr Giraldi Home.

At the meeting, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, outlined a Care Agency plan to relocate all residents from Dr Giraldi Home to Tangier Views in order to expand capacity at St Bernadette’s Centre. The move was described as temporary, lasting about three years, before residents would be transferred again to a new purpose-built facility.

Families objected strongly, with many describing the plan as placing them in an impossible position. Concerns were raised about the suitability of Tangier Views, particularly regarding reliable transport to and from town. Questions were also asked about the lack of detail on the redevelopment of St Bernadette’s, including timelines and alternative arrangements for service users during construction.

SNAG said the proposals risked causing unnecessary stress and anxiety for long-term residents, some of whom have lived at Dr Giraldi for more than 30 years. The group said the approach appeared to offer families little choice and called instead for tailored, person-centred solutions.

SNAG acknowledged the challenges facing the Care Agency but said these should not be shifted onto residents and families. It called on the Government and the Care Agency to find what it described as a viable, compassionate and resident-focused solution.