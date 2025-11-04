Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

4th November 2025

SNDO launches parent guide on attachment and neurodiversity

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2025

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO), under the Ministry of Equality, has launched a new parent guide focused on attachment and neurodiversity, aimed at supporting families with neurodivergent children.

The guide provides practical strategies and insights to help families strengthen emotional bonds and navigate the challenges they may face. It also seeks to validate the experiences of families, promoting greater confidence and understanding within the home environment.

Authored by trauma and attachment practitioner Alice Macleod, who has over 20 years of experience in education, social care and family support, the guide was developed with contributions from parents, carers and professionals in Gibraltar. It is designed to reflect the specific needs of families dealing with neurodiversity on the Rock.

Ms Macleod said: “It has been a true privilege to work with families and professionals in Gibraltar who shared their experiences and insight so openly. Gibraltar’s commitment to focusing on attachment and neurodiversity reflects a genuine dedication to supporting families and strengthening the next generation’s emotional wellbeing.”

Supported Needs and Disability Office Manager, Jenny Victory, said that the guide further shows the Office’s commitment to supporting families with children who are neurodivergent.

“It provides essential strategies for building connections while also validating the feelings and challenges that families experience. We will continue to create a supportive environment that empowers families to thrive,” she said.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, added that the number of persons with diagnosed neurodiversity is on the rise and as such, the Government of Gibraltar is committed to developing resources such as this Parent Guide as one way to support families.

“The SNDO will continue to work diligently to deliver more support to these families,” he said.

The resource is available free of charge and can be accessed online at www.disability.gov.gi/documents.

