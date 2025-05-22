Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd May, 2025

Local News

Social Partnership Forum between Government and NASUWT reconvened

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, last week chaired a meeting of the Social Partnership Forum, established between the Government of Gibraltar and the NASUWT Teachers’ Union.

The Forum, which had not met for several years, has now been reconvened and will meet every two months. It brings together representatives from the NASUWT Gibraltar Executive, the Office of the Chief Secretary, the Department of Personnel and Development, the Department of Education, and Industrial Relations, which will chair future meetings.

The Forum serves as a platform for discussions on matters of mutual interest between the Government and the Union, particularly those affecting teachers and education. It is intended to enable senior officials and union representatives to address issues promptly and work collaboratively towards solutions.

Items discussed at the meeting included outstanding claims, use of facility time, violent behaviour and general behaviour in schools, teacher wellbeing, and the development of policies within the Department of Education.

Dr Cortes said: “The reconvening of the Forum to me is a significant step in furthering the work that the Union and Government as a whole, and the Department of Education and the schools, need to do to ensure that the wellbeing and interests of teachers, and also of learners, are being looked after.”

“This Forum with wide Government representation is ideal in ensuring that all stakeholders are familiar with current issues and work collectively to resolve problems and move forward.”

