Solemn ceremony marks Armistice Day

Gibraltar marked Armistice Day with a two-minute silence on Tuesday morning during a ceremony held in the Lobby of Parliament House.

Armistice Day remembers the end of World War I on November 11, 1918.

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, laid the first wreath in the solemn ceremony organised by the office of Gibraltar’s Deputy Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero.

Mr Guerrero followed the Governor in laying a wreath, alongside the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Speaker of Parliament Karen Ramagge, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi and the President of the Royal British Legion Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Francis Brancato.

The Commander of British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, was the first from active military service to lay a wreath, followed by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, RAF Gibraltar and Logistics.

Also laying wreaths were representatives from Gibraltar Heritage Trust, Together Gibraltar, GSD, Liberal Party, GSLP, Hindu Community, Jewish Community, HM Prison, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Fire and Rescue Service, HM Customs, Borders and Coastguards Agency, Gibraltar Port Authority, Gibraltar Defence Police, Royal Gibraltar Police, Royal Engineers Association, HMS Calpe Association, Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association, the Commanding Officer of the Gibraltar Squadron and Mrs S Seruya.

The Bishop of Gibraltar, Carmel Zammit, and other religious leaders also laid wreaths.

All dignitaries passed a Guard of Honour from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.

A two-minute silence was observed at 11am following the firing of a gun salute by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

A Bugler then sounded the Last Post before the laying of the wreaths.

