Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 2nd Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Sophie Lines takes gold with Great Britain

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd August 2025

Gibraltar rower Sophie Lines was to pick up a gold medal with the Junior Women’s Eights crew in Austria this weekend.
In an impressive performance by the Great Britain crew, this Saturday afternoon, they were to command their race carrying a boat length lead even before reaching the halfway mark.
The Great Britain crew, which included Sophie Lines among them was to power their way to victory leaving behind their opponents and opening close to a two boat length between themselves and their closest rivals Italy as they maintained their momentum through the second half of the course.
They were to win the JW8 Coupe De La Juenesse title with a time of 06:33.10 in what was an impressive performance in which Great Britain were to power their way to victory confirming their status as favorites.
Italy was to finish second with the Netherlands third, Hungary fourth and Spain finish fifth.

Most Read

Local News

10 years after pancreatic cancer diagnosis, survivor sends message of strength and hope

Fri 1st Aug, 2025

Local News

Call for commercial tuna fishing quota ‘unacceptable’, ESG and GONHS say

Fri 1st Aug, 2025

Local News

Pandemic property price surge gives way to correction, with outlook improving after treaty agreement 

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Brexit

Commission says EES border rollout a matter for Spain with six-month flexibility

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
XXVII edition of the Corona Gibraltar Regatta

31st July 2025

Sports
U18 Girls in low scoring performances

30th July 2025

Sports
U18 Boys faced tough lessons in Albania

30th July 2025

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club rower selected into Great Britain team for the Coupe de la Jeunesse

30th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025