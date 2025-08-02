Sophie Lines takes gold with Great Britain

Gibraltar rower Sophie Lines was to pick up a gold medal with the Junior Women’s Eights crew in Austria this weekend.

In an impressive performance by the Great Britain crew, this Saturday afternoon, they were to command their race carrying a boat length lead even before reaching the halfway mark.

The Great Britain crew, which included Sophie Lines among them was to power their way to victory leaving behind their opponents and opening close to a two boat length between themselves and their closest rivals Italy as they maintained their momentum through the second half of the course.

They were to win the JW8 Coupe De La Juenesse title with a time of 06:33.10 in what was an impressive performance in which Great Britain were to power their way to victory confirming their status as favorites.

Italy was to finish second with the Netherlands third, Hungary fourth and Spain finish fifth.