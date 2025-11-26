South District constituency meeting to be held on December 4

The Minister for the South District Constituency, Dr John Cortes, will hold a further town hall style meeting for the constituency on Thursday December 4, 2025.

The meeting will take place at Central Hall at 5pm and will provide an open forum for constituents to share their views, raise concerns and put forward ideas directly to the minister. All residents of the South District are invited to attend.

Dr Cortes said: “I always look forward to meeting and engaging with my fellow South District constituents. These gatherings have consistently provided a friendly and constructive community atmosphere, where a wide range of local issues are discussed openly.”

“We have made good progress on several matters raised in previous meetings and we continue to work on others. I am looking forward to another positive exchange of ideas and to hearing directly from residents once again.”