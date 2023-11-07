Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Sovereign Art Foundation unveils shortlist for Students Prize

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2023

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) has announced the 20 finalists for this year’s SAF Students Prize Gibraltar.

The judging panel comprised of artists Naomi Martinez and Sebastian Rodriguez, and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF, had the challenging task of shortlisting these 20 artworks from a pool of 88 entries.

These artworks encompass a wide range of subjects, from portraits to landscapes, collage to photography, showcasing the talent of Gibraltar’s secondary school students, aged from 13 to 18 years old.

The competition has seen entries submitted from Westside School, Bayside Comprehensive School, Prior Park School Gibraltar, Gibraltar College, and Gibraltar Girls High School.

After whittling down the shortlist the judging panel will then choose the winner of the Judge’s Prize.

This winner will receive a trophy, £800 and £2000 for their school’s art department.

The public are invited to vote for their favourite artwork, either at the exhibition or online, with a strict limit of one vote per person.

The most popular artwork will be win with the Public Vote Prize, which includes a trophy and £400 for the winner, and £1,000 for their school.

To vote visit this online link: www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/gibraltar.

Additionally, the Hassans Prize will grant £400 to both the student and their school.

Some of the artworks of the final 20 shortlisted will be sold via silent auction at the agreement of each student.

“Art enriches lives and has many therapeutic benefits,” SAF said in a statement.

“In line with SAF’s objectives, there will be a charitable, not-for-profit funding element as SAF Gibraltar will give back to the community by donating a significant portion of funds raised to local not-for-profit art initiatives, which work with children and assist them in accessing enrichment from the arts.”

Visit the SAF website to bid for the artwork and find out more about the prizes.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF).

“During this time SAF has been running art prizes that recognise, support and promote contemporary art talent in both professional artists and students of art throughout the world,” said SAF.

“SAF has raised over US$11 million for artists and to fund programmes that bring the therapeutic benefits of art to children - we firmly believe that art plays a vital role in fostering creativity and developing self-confidence within young children.”

SAF runs 11 Student Prizes around the world.

The winners of the Judges and Public Vote Prizes in Gibraltar will be automatically entered into the annual SAF Global Students Prize, showcasing their talent on an international stage and facilitating cultural exchange and dialogue.

The 20 shortlisted artworks will be displayed to the public at the Finalists' Exhibition, hosted at XAPO Bank, Grand Casemates Square, from November 20 to December 1.

The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on November 30.

BOX
The finalists
Alba Bocarisa Canadian suburbs
Ana Tricker The 'Patata' Man
Annalise Cisarego Cascades onto River Fowey, Cornwall
Claudia Costa Touching Up My Mascara
Dante Jimenez Self Portrait
Emily Hermida OS35
Georgia Truman-Davies This is rubbish
Hannah Vaughan RUGZ
Jeremy McMahon Disturbing alloy
Julianne Podesta Flat Bastion Road
Kiaine Bosano Hospital hill at dusk
Laura Blake Bubbles are the Window to the Soul
Lauren Bennett Copy of Lucian Freud’s “John Deakin”
Ruby Randall The Painter
Ryn Rosado Open Your Eyes
Sebastien Gorny Roast Battle
Sienna Sene Whispering Angels
Sofia Hillman Rota Treasures of the Sea
Sophie Ariane Selby Flowers on Gibraltar
Zach Marrache Synagogues of Gibraltar

Most Read

Local News

UK should not have powers to legislate ‘over the heads’ of Gib’s elected government

Mon 6th Nov, 2023

Local News

RGP seeks international arrest warrant for lorry driver in fatal incident

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

Yacht sinks in strait after damage in orca ‘attack’

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

CSRO and eGov work to resolve ‘complex’ ID card dilemma

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

Serving police officer and two former officers arrested

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Local author publishes children’s book ‘It flew away’

6th November 2023

Features
Theatre Makers in Halloween fundraising performance

31st October 2023

Features
Bosom Buddies holds variety show at the Sunborn

30th October 2023

Features
Christmas Wonderland 2023 announced for late November

30th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023