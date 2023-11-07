Sovereign Art Foundation unveils shortlist for Students Prize

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) has announced the 20 finalists for this year’s SAF Students Prize Gibraltar.

The judging panel comprised of artists Naomi Martinez and Sebastian Rodriguez, and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF, had the challenging task of shortlisting these 20 artworks from a pool of 88 entries.

These artworks encompass a wide range of subjects, from portraits to landscapes, collage to photography, showcasing the talent of Gibraltar’s secondary school students, aged from 13 to 18 years old.

The competition has seen entries submitted from Westside School, Bayside Comprehensive School, Prior Park School Gibraltar, Gibraltar College, and Gibraltar Girls High School.

After whittling down the shortlist the judging panel will then choose the winner of the Judge’s Prize.

This winner will receive a trophy, £800 and £2000 for their school’s art department.

The public are invited to vote for their favourite artwork, either at the exhibition or online, with a strict limit of one vote per person.

The most popular artwork will be win with the Public Vote Prize, which includes a trophy and £400 for the winner, and £1,000 for their school.

To vote visit this online link: www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/gibraltar.

Additionally, the Hassans Prize will grant £400 to both the student and their school.

Some of the artworks of the final 20 shortlisted will be sold via silent auction at the agreement of each student.

“Art enriches lives and has many therapeutic benefits,” SAF said in a statement.

“In line with SAF’s objectives, there will be a charitable, not-for-profit funding element as SAF Gibraltar will give back to the community by donating a significant portion of funds raised to local not-for-profit art initiatives, which work with children and assist them in accessing enrichment from the arts.”

Visit the SAF website to bid for the artwork and find out more about the prizes.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF).

“During this time SAF has been running art prizes that recognise, support and promote contemporary art talent in both professional artists and students of art throughout the world,” said SAF.

“SAF has raised over US$11 million for artists and to fund programmes that bring the therapeutic benefits of art to children - we firmly believe that art plays a vital role in fostering creativity and developing self-confidence within young children.”

SAF runs 11 Student Prizes around the world.

The winners of the Judges and Public Vote Prizes in Gibraltar will be automatically entered into the annual SAF Global Students Prize, showcasing their talent on an international stage and facilitating cultural exchange and dialogue.

The 20 shortlisted artworks will be displayed to the public at the Finalists' Exhibition, hosted at XAPO Bank, Grand Casemates Square, from November 20 to December 1.

The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on November 30.

BOX

The finalists

Alba Bocarisa Canadian suburbs

Ana Tricker The 'Patata' Man

Annalise Cisarego Cascades onto River Fowey, Cornwall

Claudia Costa Touching Up My Mascara

Dante Jimenez Self Portrait

Emily Hermida OS35

Georgia Truman-Davies This is rubbish

Hannah Vaughan RUGZ

Jeremy McMahon Disturbing alloy

Julianne Podesta Flat Bastion Road

Kiaine Bosano Hospital hill at dusk

Laura Blake Bubbles are the Window to the Soul

Lauren Bennett Copy of Lucian Freud’s “John Deakin”

Ruby Randall The Painter

Ryn Rosado Open Your Eyes

Sebastien Gorny Roast Battle

Sienna Sene Whispering Angels

Sofia Hillman Rota Treasures of the Sea

Sophie Ariane Selby Flowers on Gibraltar

Zach Marrache Synagogues of Gibraltar