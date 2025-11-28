Spanish court acquits man accused of murdering sacristan in Algeciras, but orders 30 years of psychiatric detention 

By Maria Jesus Corrales

Spain’s Audiencia Nacional has acquitted Yassine Kanjaa of murdering a sacristan in Algeciras on January 25, 2023, and injuring two other people, after finding he was exempt from criminal responsibility because of a psychiatric disorder.

The court ordered his detention in a prison psychiatric centre for up to 30 years.

The court found Kanjaa presented a schizophrenic condition with acute psychotic episodes that exempted him from criminal responsibility for the killing.

Judges concluded he committed murder, attempted murder, bodily harm and disrupting a religious ceremony, but acquitted him on psychiatric grounds.

They rejected classifying the acts as terrorism, saying such offences require serious disruption of peace and a state of terror among the population, which they considered incompatible with his mental state.

The court ordered compensation of €150,000 to the victim’s widow, €50,000 to each of their two children and €17,000 to relatives of the injured vicar.

One judge issued a dissenting opinion arguing the offences should be considered an act of terrorism.

The prosecution said it will appeal the decision.