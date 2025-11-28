Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spanish court acquits man accused of murdering sacristan in Algeciras, but orders 30 years of psychiatric detention 

By Guest Contributor
28th November 2025

By Maria Jesus Corrales 

Spain’s Audiencia Nacional has acquitted Yassine Kanjaa of murdering a sacristan in Algeciras on January 25, 2023, and injuring two other people, after finding he was exempt from criminal responsibility because of a psychiatric disorder.  

The court ordered his detention in a prison psychiatric centre for up to 30 years.  

The court found Kanjaa presented a schizophrenic condition with acute psychotic episodes that exempted him from criminal responsibility for the killing. 

Judges concluded he committed murder, attempted murder, bodily harm and disrupting a religious ceremony, but acquitted him on psychiatric grounds.  

They rejected classifying the acts as terrorism, saying such offences require serious disruption of peace and a state of terror among the population, which they considered incompatible with his mental state. 

The court ordered compensation of €150,000 to the victim’s widow, €50,000 to each of their two children and €17,000 to relatives of the injured vicar.  

One judge issued a dissenting opinion arguing the offences should be considered an act of terrorism. 

The prosecution said it will appeal the decision. 

Most Read

Local News

Govt to implement school phone ban as from January 2026

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Local News

CM presses UK minister over ‘gold standard’ gaming industry after tax rise 

Fri 28th Nov, 2025

Chancellor’s tax hike on online gambling raises concern for Gibraltar economy 

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK gambling tax rise not designed to send a signal to betting sector, says UK Culture Secretary 

28th November 2025

UK/Spain News
Growth, climate, security and governance on agenda as UK meets Overseas Territories in London

25th November 2025

UK/Spain News
La Linea aims to export political model to Cadiz province as key to survival 

24th November 2025

UK/Spain News
Port of Algeciras becomes main entry route for contraband tobacco into Campo 

17th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025