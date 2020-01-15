Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Spotify tunes into pets with personalised playlists for furry friends

By Press Association
By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Spotify has pawfect news that will be music to your pet's ears.

The streaming service has introduced personalised pet playlists designed to match the mood and characteristics described by owners with some of their own music tastes.

Users can generate a playlist for a dog, cat, iguana, hamster or bird, and use sliders to determine features such as how energetic, friendly and curious they are.

An algorithm will then choose tracks the person likes which align closely with their pet's traits, so music can be enjoyed together.

Neil Evans, a pet physiologist and professor at the University of Glasgow, said: "While there is a lot of scientific research that has shown that short periods of music can make dogs more relaxed, we have shown that providing dogs with varied auditory enrichment can be used to reduce stress and anxiety over longer periods of time.

"When dogs have appropriate auditory enrichment they may bark less, lie down and sleep more, and their body's are in a more relaxed physiological state."

According to a survey of 3,000 pet owners who stream music in the UK, around three-quarters say they already play tunes to their animals and believe they love listening to music.

The platform has also created a new podcast for lonely dogs designed to keep them calm when their owner is away from home, called My Dog's Favourite Podcast.

Each episode features dog-directed praise, stories, affirmation messages and reassurance, with well-known voices including Ralph Ineson and Jessica Raine.

Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert, said: "While nothing can ever replace the company and presence of a dog's two-legged friend, research is increasingly showing the effect of music on dog behaviour.

"The type of music a dog listens to is important and research has shown that some music can help dogs relax while other types may have a less beneficial effect so it's really great Spotify have curated and produced music with dogs in mind."

