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Mon 20th Apr, 2026

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Features

Spring cultural programme to run until June 20

By Chronicle Staff
20th April 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced its Spring Cultural Programme for 2026, with events running until Saturday June 20. The programme includes cultural, literary and community events taking place across Gibraltar in April, May and June.

Following events in April, including “An Audience With” Sir Mo Farah and a charity run with Sir Mo, the programme will continue with Workers Memorial Day at the Alameda Gardens on Wednesday April 29.

Other events include daily performances of “Macbeth” by the Young Shakespeare Company for local schools at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from Monday May 11 to Friday May 15, and the Spring Visual Arts Exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates from Friday May 15 to Friday May 29.

A Spring Saturday event will be held at Casemates Square and Main Street, including GFA Playmakers, on Saturday May 30, while a Spring Book Crossing will take place outside the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Crowned on the same day.

The programme will also feature the Celebration of Opera at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on Tuesday June 9, the Spring Short Story Competition prize-giving presentation at BookGEM on Wednesday June 17, and the Calentita Food Festival at Landport Ditch on Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20.

Events organised by other organisations include the Gibraltar Heritage Trust’s 36th Annual Painting Competition on Saturday May 9 and the Gibraltar National Museum Open Day on Saturday May 16.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services and all the participating organisations for providing events which cater to a wide variety of tastes and ages. As always, the Spring Programme is of great value to locals and also a showcase to tourists, presenting what Gibraltar has to offer and enhancing our appeal further.”

Further information is available from Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Events Department at info@culture.gi or on 20067236.

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