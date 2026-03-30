Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

St. Anne’s Primary School Students Rewarded Through Hoops for Schools Programme

By Stephen Ignacio
30th March 2026

Three hundred Year 3–5 students at St. Anne’s Primary School have been recognised for their outstanding participation in the FIBA / GABBA Hoops for Schools programme, with each class successfully reaching the impressive 1,000-point milestone.
The programme in Gibraltar is delivered by GABBA Schools Development Officer and Minibasket Coordinator Jason McMahon, alongside GABBA Schools Development and Youth Coach Nadine Delgado, both recognised as FIBA “Naismith” educators.
To celebrate their achievement, students were presented with school bags, rewarding their enthusiasm, teamwork, and commitment throughout the programme.
The initiative was delivered in collaboration with the Gibraltar Department of Education, with valued support from Dylan Rocca of Mi Pro Ltd / Deselec Ltd.Their contribution has played an important role in enhancing the overall experience for participating students.
Hoops for Schools is an innovative and free global initiative developed by FIBA, targeting primary school children aged 5–12. The programme promotes physical activity while introducing basketball through an inclusive and engaging approach. It combines sport with education by providing teachers with accessible 45-minute lesson plans, a gamified digital platform, and activities focused on health, sustainability, and essential life skills.
By integrating sport into the classroom in a fun and structured way, the programme continues to inspire young people to stay active while developing key social and personal skills.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy surveillance ship sails into Gib, as Lyme Bay set for mine countermeasure refit

Sun 29th Mar, 2026

Sports

Tyrone lifts Commonwealth and WBC belt in twelve round title fight

Sun 29th Mar, 2026

Local News

April 10 treaty deadline ‘may slip’, CM says

Thu 26th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Treaty Bill published in Gib as Spanish cabinet approves emergency spending on border infrastructure

Wed 25th Mar, 2026

Local News

GFRS protest ‘misleading narrative’ in pay dispute

Thu 26th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa HC claim league title - Sixth in a row

30th March 2026

Sports
International Ju Jitsu Experts Gather in Gibraltar for Inaugural Bushido Event

30th March 2026

Sports
Tyrone lifts Commonwealth and WBC belt in twelve round title fight

29th March 2026

Sports
Under 21s hold Bulgaria to solitary goal defeat

27th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026