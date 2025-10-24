Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

St Anne’s Upper Primary School pupils explore Gibraltar National Archives

By Chronicle Staff
24th October 2025

Year 6 students from St Anne’s Upper Primary School visited the Gibraltar National Archives on October 13, 15 and 17 as part of an educational outreach initiative to promote historical awareness among young learners.

During the visit, pupils were introduced to archival science and the importance of preserving historical records. Staff from the Gibraltar National Archives provided an overview of archival work and practices, including a guided tour of the facility.

The tour included a live demonstration on paper conservation and digitisation, showing how fragile materials are preserved and made accessible through modern technology.

Students also had the opportunity to view original documents from various collections. These included the Land Property Register, the Register of Commissions and the Instructions and Descriptions of Privateers from 1796 to 1799.

A highlight of the visit was the Acta de Cabildo from 1577, the oldest document held at the Archives.

The programme forms part of the Gibraltar National Archives’ ongoing efforts to engage the public and promote understanding of Gibraltar’s documentary heritage.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps grab first three points in League Phase against Polish side Lech Poznan

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court recalls defendant accused of attempted rape

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drones delay two easyJet flights over safety concerns

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Zarzuela 'La Revoltosa' returns to Gibraltar in 2026

24th October 2025

Local News
GSD accuses Govt of ‘misleading’ statements on police governance, as No.6 regrets ‘lamentable tone’ of Opposition criticism

23rd October 2025

Local News
Jurors convict local man for voyeurism 

23rd October 2025

Local News
Investigations under way after five suspected smugglers land in Gib and flee undetected 

23rd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025