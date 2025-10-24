St Anne’s Upper Primary School pupils explore Gibraltar National Archives

Year 6 students from St Anne’s Upper Primary School visited the Gibraltar National Archives on October 13, 15 and 17 as part of an educational outreach initiative to promote historical awareness among young learners.

During the visit, pupils were introduced to archival science and the importance of preserving historical records. Staff from the Gibraltar National Archives provided an overview of archival work and practices, including a guided tour of the facility.

The tour included a live demonstration on paper conservation and digitisation, showing how fragile materials are preserved and made accessible through modern technology.

Students also had the opportunity to view original documents from various collections. These included the Land Property Register, the Register of Commissions and the Instructions and Descriptions of Privateers from 1796 to 1799.

A highlight of the visit was the Acta de Cabildo from 1577, the oldest document held at the Archives.

The programme forms part of the Gibraltar National Archives’ ongoing efforts to engage the public and promote understanding of Gibraltar’s documentary heritage.