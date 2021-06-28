Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Jun, 2021

Local News

St Christopher’s EYFS learn basic anatomy through play

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2021

The Princess Royal Medical Centre’s Primary Care Rehabilitation Facility recently paid a visit to St Christopher’s Early Years Foundation Stage School (EYFS).

The team, consisting of Physiotherapist Captain Greene and Exercise Rehabilitation Instructor, Petty Officer Physical Trainer Sutton are responsible for the delivery of treatment and rehabilitation for musculoskeletal injuries to all Military, UK Based Civilians and families within British Forces Gibraltar.

The aim of the visit to St Christopher’s was to deliver education through child friendly play about the basic anatomy of the human body, the importance of an active lifestyle and the roles of bones and muscles in movement.

Utilising anatomy models and physical education equipment, the team introduced games that encouraged thought, balance, coordination and awareness of space around them to further enhance physical development.

It is hoped that the short session with two separate year groups has given the young children an increased interest and understanding of how the body works.

