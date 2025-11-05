Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

St Joseph deliver seven-goal second half hammering to Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2025

Lynx 0-7 St Joseph’s
Scorers: Méndez (45+1), Cardozo Tomás (51), Forján Gutiérrez (57, 64 pen), Mascarenhas-Olivero (60), Torres Jiménez (67), González Pérez (80)

St Joseph’s had a difficult start, but once they found their rhythm there was no way back for Lynx, who suffered a harsh seven-goal defeat after finally succumbing to the visitors’ pressure.
Lynx made life difficult for St Joseph’s during the first half, allowing few chances and maintaining a solid back line while countering when possible. It looked as though Lynx had done enough to reach the break keeping the league leaders scoreless. However, in added time, their plans were undone when Álvaro Rey scored a crucial goal to give St Joseph’s the lead.
The second half began with Lynx immediately putting themselves under pressure. A short back pass forced the Lynx keeper to come out of his area to clear, and another lapse in defending nearly cost them again as Álvaro Rey missed the opportunity to attack a loose ball in open space — a Lynx defender managing to clear for a corner.
That corner proved costly, as St Joseph’s doubled their lead in the 51st minute when the ball sailed over the Lynx defence and was finished cleanly.
All of Lynx’s first-half work was undone in a matter of minutes.

On 53 minutes, Lynx broke free down the right, and a ball across goal was pushed away by Banda, just enough to deny an oncoming Lynx attacker. St Joseph’s immediately replied with a double chance on 55 minutes from a floated cross to the back post, which was stopped on the line before the keeper gathered on the second attempt.
It was end-to-end play for a short spell, with Lynx sending a shot just wide of Banda’s goal. But St Joseph’s continued to punish every mistake — on 57 minutes, Facundi Álvarez ran at the defence and sent a low cross into the box, where it was slammed into the back of the net for their third goal.
By the 59th minute, St Joseph’s added a fourth. A run down the right broke through Lynx’s defence, the initial header crashed against the post, and Mascarenhas-Olivero reacted fastest, turning his marker and firing home from close range.
Lynx made a change, taking off attacker Morgan in an effort to respond, but their earlier hard work had already crumbled.
In the 62nd minute, Lynx conceded a penalty when the ball struck a defender’s arm as he tried to cover his face. The call was harsh, but St Joseph’s made no mistake from the spot, extending their lead to 5-0.
With three points secured and their place at the top of the table reinforced, St Joseph’s were now cruising. Their next challenge looms large — a crucial clash against unbeaten Lincoln Red Imps, who are closing in as they near the same number of matches played.
On 66 minutes, Lynx continued to struggle, losing possession and allowing substitute Torres Jiménez to score their sixth. Two minutes later, Lynx’s defence just managed to prevent another cross from being headed in.
St Joseph’s showed no mercy, pressing on with a ruthless streak as they smiled their way through the closing minutes.
Lynx had a chance to grab a consolation goal in the 77th minute but missed a penalty. St Joseph’s responded immediately, sealing the 7-0 victory with a thunderous volley from outside the area in the 80th minute.

