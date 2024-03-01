Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

St Joseph have a chance to regain lead as Lincoln rest

By Stephen Ignacio
1st March 2024

St Joseph will this weekend have a chance to regain the top place in the league as they see closest rivals Lincoln Red Imps resting.
With St Joseph playing against a struggling Glacis United, and therefore equalling Lincoln on matches played, the Saints have a chance to leapfrog their rivals and take a one point lead.
Bruno Magpies, who are also in action against Lynx this weekend will also be looking to close the gap at the top. A victory against Lynx would leave them five points behind Lincoln Red Imps.
Lynx, who are equal on points with Manchester 62, but sit outside teh top six will present tough opposition as they look to finish in the top six with every point now crucial.

Most Read

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

Prosecution case closes in £2m fraud trial

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Local News

‘No money missing’, says defendant in £2m fraud trial

Thu 29th Feb, 2024

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx and Europa scoring to claim top spot

1st March 2024

Sports
Justins hits impressive 102 average in Milton Keynes

1st March 2024

Sports
Titans produce upset which sends signal to mens first division

1st March 2024

Sports
GPTA TNB Junior Development Program Launch

1st March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024