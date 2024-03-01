St Joseph have a chance to regain lead as Lincoln rest

St Joseph will this weekend have a chance to regain the top place in the league as they see closest rivals Lincoln Red Imps resting.

With St Joseph playing against a struggling Glacis United, and therefore equalling Lincoln on matches played, the Saints have a chance to leapfrog their rivals and take a one point lead.

Bruno Magpies, who are also in action against Lynx this weekend will also be looking to close the gap at the top. A victory against Lynx would leave them five points behind Lincoln Red Imps.

Lynx, who are equal on points with Manchester 62, but sit outside teh top six will present tough opposition as they look to finish in the top six with every point now crucial.