Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tester takes silver as Gibraltar men’s cycling team earn bronze

By Eyleen Gomez
14th July 2025

Team Gibraltar scooped a silver and bronze medal in men cycling with Colin Tester taking silver in the individual men’s time trial cycling event and the team taking bronze, on Monday.

However, it was not smooth sailing for the medallist with the windy conditions on the course.

As soon as Colin got off his bike he started to cramp up.

“So that just shows I pushed my limits, which is what I really wanted to do coming here this year, coming off Guernsey, so yeah, I feel like I put in the right effort,” he said.

His top speed was estimated to hit the 70km per hour mark and completed the course in 1:00:03.9.

He transitioned from rowing about four years ago and had not until this event managed to get podium.

“I am over the moon,” he said.

“It's been a lot of years of hard work, a lot of kilometres, a lot of hours on the bike.”

“Family suffers. Everyone suffers. So it is really good to take home a silver to a family.”

Next up for Colin is the 99km road race on Wednesday and the town criterium on Friday.

After taking silver on Monday, Colin now knocks Mark Lett, team manager and fellow cyclist, off the spot of fastest on two wheels on the team.

However, Mark was happy to relinquish the title.

“I am proud of Colin, who managed to get the individual medal, came second in an outrageous time of an hour, beating me by a minute 30, which has never happened before. I've always been the top rider on the team, and I'm proud to give it up to him,” he said.

Mark came 4th in a time of 1:01:36.4 while James Valarino came 9th in a time of 1:02:35.3, next was Derek Barbara who came in 20th in a time of 1:05:40.7 and the fifth team member was Samuel O’Shea who came in 25th in a time of 1:07:13.7

Focusing on the team, where Colin got his second medal, Mark had praise for them and the various benefits each one brings. For example, with Derek Barbara being the team veteran at the age of 48 he is someone “that we look up to”.

“I'm super proud that everybody's put the hard work in, and we've managed to make the bronze medal,” he said.

As team manager, he sometimes he has to keep swopping hats, as a cyclist and team manager. Meaning he has also got a lot of work behind the scenes, getting the things ready for the team, but also needs to focus as a cyclist.

“Everybody else helps out,” Mark said.

“We're a team of five and Colin, he's had a few rough patches in the last two years. He's really focused on his training. He's come back from some injuries as well, and to get a second place in this field, let's say of some pro riders is amazing.”

Most Read

Sports

Gib scoops team silver in ‘brutal’ Island Games triathlon

Sun 13th Jul, 2025

Local News

Treaty will require ‘different way of thinking’ about residency permits, CM says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Sports

Princess Royal praises athletes and volunteers at Island Games opening

Sun 13th Jul, 2025

Local News

Govt defends progress on refuse collection reforms after audit report reveals ‘scandalous’ £1.1m overtime

Mon 14th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gold for Olivia Lett and women’s cycling team after standout time trial

14th July 2025

Sports
Island Games Orkney Badminton

14th July 2025

Sports
Island Games squash

14th July 2025

Sports
Island Games athletics

14th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025