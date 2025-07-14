Island Games Orkney Badminton

Team Gibraltar was represented in the badminton team event on Sunday by Alison Jessen, Kasper Thy Jessen, James Linares, Cielo Mapatac, Joshua Montado, Amber Prescott, Thomas Reidy and Chi Leong Sou.

Playing against the Caymen Islands they lost 3-2, with Joshua winning 2-1, Alison losing 2-0 and in the men’s doubles were James and Kasper who lost 2-1.

In the ladies’ doubles Alison and Amber won 2-0. And in the mixed doubles Kasper and Cielo played and lost 2-1.

Against the Falkland Islands the team lost 3-2.

Joshua played the men’s singles and lost 2-0. Alison played the women’s singles and won 2-0. In the men’s doubles was Thomas and Chi winning 2-0. In the ladies’ doubles was Alison and Amber who lost 2-0 and finally in the mixed doubles was James and Cielo who lost 1-2.