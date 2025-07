In the men’s singles on Monday, Ivan Flores Vela won his game against Guernsey 3-0 and later took on Bermuda but lost 2-3.

In the women’s singles Victoria Griffin lost her game against Jersey 3-0.

Thomas Da Silva won his game against the Shetland Islands 3-0, but lost to the Caymen Islands later that day 3-0.

Christian Navas won his game 3-1 against the Isle of Man and later that day lost to Isle of Man 3-0.