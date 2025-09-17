Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Sep, 2025

Sports

St Joseph stunned by Mons Calpe

By Stephen Ignacio
17th September 2025

St Joseph’s were stunned by Mons Calpe, falling to their first defeat of the season in a result that sent shockwaves through the league. The Saints arrived with three wins from three and an impressive goal difference of fifteen, but their sharp attack was blunted by a disciplined opponent who exposed their weaknesses and secured a 3-1 victory.
From the outset Mons Calpe signalled their intent, forcing an early corner within two minutes and unsettling a side that had expected to dominate. Bradley Banda, returning from an international week he would prefer to forget, found himself under pressure although he was not at fault for any of the goals. Just four minutes in, St Joseph’s appeared to have taken the lead with a well-placed header at the far post, only for the effort to be ruled offside. Mons Calpe, undeterred, stuck to a simple plan of possession football and quick counters that broke the Saints’ rhythm.
After fifteen minutes it was clear the title contenders were struggling. Mons Calpe’s energy and darting runs stretched their opponents, and after twenty minutes they struck. A swift exchange down the flank ended with a floated cross into the six-yard box that was directed beyond Banda for the opening goal. Their confidence grew, and soon after a long ball from midfield found Poderano racing through on goal. With little chance to intervene, Banda was beaten again as Mons Calpe doubled their lead.
The Saints came out in the second half determined to turn the game. Dominating possession, they tried to force openings but were repeatedly frustrated by a defensive unit that grew in composure as the minutes passed. Their breakthrough finally came on the hour mark with a close-range finish that made it 2-1 and briefly reignited belief. Yet the equaliser never arrived. Mons Calpe slowed the tempo, disrupted St Joseph’s attacks and began to sense the upset was theirs for the taking.
As the clock ran down the decisive moment came. Substitute Mason, introduced late, received the ball inside the box, created space for himself and unleashed a strike that left Banda rooted. The goal sealed a remarkable 3-1 win.
The closing stages were fiery, with tensions spilling over on and off the pitch. Red cards were shown to members of both benches, and Palacio was sent off as tempers flared. Mons Calpe, however, held firm, protecting their lead deep into injury time and celebrating a famous victory. St Joseph’s, who had started the season in ruthless form, were left with their title charge checked by a resilient opponent.

