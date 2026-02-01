St Joseph wave goodbye to cup and league double dreams

Seven minutes in and St Joseph had their first attempt on goal, but it was also accompanied by their first yellow card.

St Joseph tested the Lincoln keeper again in the tenth minute. Lincoln, however, piled on the pressure early and kept Banda on alert as both free kicks and corner kicks were delivered into his goalmouth.

This was the battle of the weekend — a first-round Rock Cup tie that had drawn together the top two sides in the league. It guaranteed that at least one of the finalists would not be among the two sides expected to finish top of the league at the end of the season.

The last time both sides met, St Joseph caused a surprise by thumping Lincoln Red Imps 4–1. It was a shock win that stirred the red and blacks back to life after their Conference League exit and a period of rest during the festive season.

The opening fifteen minutes, however, showed no signs of a repeat as the Imps enjoyed early possession and piled pressure on the Saints.

Although the Rock Cup was considered a secondary trophy for both sides — with both aiming to finish in a Champions League or Conference League spot via the league — the clash carried real bite. The rivalry between the two and the prospect of bragging rights ahead of a third-round meeting added extra intensity.

Wary of the importance of the match, there was a cautious feel to play, with increased physical challenges disrupting the flow of the game.

Twenty-four minutes into the first half, Tjay De Barr got past his marker and provided Montero with the spark to make a beeline for goal. Getting beyond a defender and slipping into the penalty area, his strike beat Banda as the St Joseph defence reacted late.

The Imps punished the Saints for a moment of distraction.

St Joseph attempted to respond quickly but were met by solid defending that denied them an early comeback.

Although Lincoln Red Imps have faced a tougher schedule this season due to an accumulation of matches, after thirty minutes they looked the stronger side both physically and mentally.

The Imps protected their lead while pressing higher up the field, stalling St Joseph’s progress as the match entered the final quarter of an hour of the first half. There was no sign of the struggles Lincoln had shown earlier in the season when St Joseph had run riot in their 4–1 win.

Yellow cards continued to accumulate, as did fouls, with FIFA-listed referee Seth Galia kept busy. It was a demanding fixture to officiate for the local referee, who is also active in European competition.

Although attendance did not match the numbers seen in pre-Covid seasons, it was among the highest in recent weeks, with just under two-thirds of the main stand filled despite the chilly afternoon conditions.

De Barr later saw Banda scurry across his line to collect the ball at the edge of the box, moments after the Lincoln forward had been dumped to the ground under ignored calls for a foul. Rattled, De Barr sought immediate retribution, forcing his way into another chance, though his strike was deflected wide.

St Joseph did not enjoy the same success going forward, although their counter-attacks did force the Lincoln keeper to come out of his box. A further foul on De Barr drew raised voices from the Lincoln bench, angered by the lack of disciplinary action.

Instead, cards were shown to personnel on the bench, with at least one red card issued. Head coach Bezares was sent to the stands. Tensions continued to rise as Lincoln pressed forward and further protests from the bench resulted in another yellow card.

The half-time whistle briefly calmed matters.

Despite not dominating possession, St Joseph recorded more shots on target in the first half.

The Blues set off with intent in the second half, taking a more direct route forward in search of an early equaliser. In the 48th minute, it took a palm from the outstretched Lincoln keeper and a defender’s header off the goal line to deny St Joseph, who carved through the penalty area with sheer determination.

The ball was almost immediately at the other end, though Banda made an easy catch from a long-range effort.

Colega picked up the first yellow card of the second half after attempting to grab an opponent by the shoulder, halting another St Joseph surge. The Blues looked reinvigorated, responding to whatever instructions coach Cifuentes had delivered at half-time.

In the 55th minute, De Barr’s relentless pressing forced a defensive mistake. Receiving the ball and brought down inside the box, his penalty claims were again waved away. Another appeal shortly afterwards raised further complaints from the Lincoln bench as tensions continued to simmer in a match dominated more by physical challenges than clear chances.

In the 64th minute, Lincoln keeper Garcia was fortunate to escape punishment after fumbling a floated free kick. Surrounded by defenders, he was spared as they cleared the danger before he gathered the ball at the second attempt.

Moments later, Lincoln drove an effort wide at the other end. Colega was fortunate in the 68th minute not to receive a second booking for a late challenge.

Entering the final fifteen minutes, Lincoln Red Imps endured a spell pinned inside their own half. However, St Joseph struggled to turn possession into chances, managing their next effort only in the 75th minute, when a shot flew high over the crossbar to the frustration of the Blues supporters.

Looking to change dynamics, St Joseph replaced Marco Rosa with veteran Peña Garcia with ten minutes remaining. Their lack of chances had left Garcia’s goal largely unthreatened.

It was a second half in which Lincoln Red Imps spared no one — except De Barr — in protecting their lead. The Lincoln number ten continued to run tirelessly at defenders and, with little support, absorbed heavy challenges while preventing defenders from pushing forward.

With five minutes left, St Joseph resorted to long balls into the penalty area, met only by defensive headers. In the 87th minute, De Barr was unceremoniously dumped to the ground in a rugby-style tackle in front of the Lincoln bench, earning two red cards for officials after furious reactions.

A clash of heads shortly after play resumed caused another stoppage as the match entered its final moments. Six minutes of added time were signalled as Lincoln earned a corner.

A chance to extend the lead was wasted in the 92nd minute as Garcia fired over the bar. St Joseph pushed forward, even seeing Banda momentarily near the halfway line, but failed to truly threaten.

In the dying seconds, St Joseph finally found the target, only for the Lincoln keeper to produce a fingertip save on the line to deny them an equaliser.

After over seven minutes of additional time, the match ended with Lincoln Red Imps successfully protecting their lead.

St Joseph were knocked out of the Rock Cup, dealt a significant blow to their confidence by the same side challenging them for the league title.

Lincoln, meanwhile, remain on course for a potential cup and league double.