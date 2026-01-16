St Joseph’s Lower Primary links Africa topic to local charity work

Children at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School have begun a new topic on Africa that links classroom learning with real-life experiences of charity, kindness and global awareness.

The topic was introduced through a specially created video filmed in Africa by volunteers from local charity Generous Hearts, giving pupils an insight into daily life there and the work the charity does to support families and communities both locally and abroad.

To strengthen the connection between learning and charity, Generous Hearts volunteers were invited into the school to speak to the children. During their visit, they shared stories about their work, including their most recent mission to Africa, to show how acts of kindness can make a difference to people’s lives.

As part of the project, children are being encouraged to bring in unwanted toys, clothes and food items from home. These donations will be passed to Generous Hearts, which will sell them at its monthly car boot sale to raise funds for families in need in Gibraltar and in Africa.

Pupils will then take part in discussions on how the money raised should be used and explore further ways in which they can help those in need.

The initiative is intended to help children develop empathy, generosity and global awareness, while showing them that small actions can have a significant impact.