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Wed 25th Mar, 2026

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Local News

St Joseph’s School pupils imagine their ideal school

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2026

Year 6 pupils at St Joseph’s School have spent the past few weeks reimagining what a school of the future could look and feel like, taking on the role of architects and designers as part of a classroom project.

Guided by the question, “What should an ideal school look and feel like?”, the pupils developed ideas for a range of learning environments, drawing on research, school visits and practical design work.

As part of the project, the pupils visited schools across Gibraltar, where they met Headteachers and explored different classroom layouts and modern learning spaces.

The visits gave them the chance to examine how newly developed spaces work in practice and to ask questions about the design of learning environments.

Back in the classroom, the pupils worked in teams to design classrooms, libraries, lunch halls and outdoor forest areas.

Drawing on research into therapeutic learning spaces and flexible seating, they considered how design choices could support wellbeing, engagement and effective learning.

The project also incorporated maths and budgeting skills, with pupils using their understanding of ratio to build detailed 3D models to scale and researching furniture and resources while working within realistic financial limits.

The work culminated in a presentation workshop where the pupils shared their ideas with peers, teachers, the Deputy Head and the Headteacher.

Their proposals included ideas on lighting, playground design and ways to create positive and supportive learning environments.

With plans for the school’s restoration on the horizon, the pupil-led designs are expected to inform future discussions, with school leaders praising the children’s creativity and insight.

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