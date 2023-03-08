St Paul’s celebrates One Love and World Book Day

Children at St Paul’s Primary School invited a member of their family to share in their World Book Day preparations last week.

As part of the school’s now traditional One Love event, the family members helped the children make unique and personalised t-shirts around the school’s chosen book, ‘Bloom’ by Anne Booth, which they then wore on World Book Day.

The One Love initiative was spearheaded by the school’s Headteacher, Mr Aguilera, over five years ago, and involves each child inviting a loved one to school to join them to work together on an activity.

This aims to provide children with the opportunity to learn with a member of their family and develop some of the core elements of learning skills such as teamwork, communication and critical thinking.

The children also prepared leaflets with instructions on ‘How to Bloom’, promoting the importance of acts of kindness, which they shared with the students at Westside School’s English department, St Bernard’s Hospital, Eroski, Ocean Village and Gibral Flora as part of the week’s activities arranged by the school’s English Coordinator, Mrs Navas.

The grand finale to the children’s week was a ‘Masked Reader’ assembly where the children guessed which teaching staff were reading their favourite books, behind the mystery mask.

A statement from the school thanked the children’s loved ones for “their support in helping to make this week a memorable one.”

World Book Day at St Anne’s

St Anne’s Upper Primary School celebrated World Book Day last week.