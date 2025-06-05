St Theresa’s claims GDA Cup

The GDA Cup recently concluded with both Semi-Finals and the Final being played at the Europa Sports Complex on May 20th.

With 10 teams in contention two preliminary matches were played on December 13 with results as follows;

College 501 6 v 1 Hackney Carriage Warriors

St. Theresa’s B&UB 7 v 0 College Plater

The Quarter - Finals took place on Wednesday 12 February;

College 501 4 V 3 Warriors of Charlie’s

Trafalgar Sports Bar 1 V 6 St. Theresa’s B&UB

VB Wanderers 1 V 6 Glacis Bad Boys

St. Theresa’s Wanderers 5 V 2 Varyl Begg Warriors

20th May 2025;

Semi-Finals

St. Theresa’s B&UB had a comfortable win over their stablemates St. Theresa’s Wanderers with a 5-2 score.

The other semi-final between Glacis 501 & College 501 was a closer affair with it going to a deciding leg with Colin Torres Sr beating Dylan De Los Santos 2-1 sending Glacis through to the final 4 – 3.

Final

St. Theresa’s B&UB claimed the first three legs and looked set for a whitewash, but Glacis has other ideas bringing to scoreline back to 3-2. Casey Dyer clinched the next match against Colin Torres Sr to claim victory 4-2.

FINAL SCORESHEET

Ethan Pulham 2-1 Kyle Montovio

Nico Bado 2-0 Tony Dawkins

Ethan Smith 2-0 Luca Rizzo

Jason Segui 1-2 Colin Torres Jr

Tarika Ward 1-2 Francis Remorino

Casey Dyer 2-1 Colin Torres Sr

St. Theresa’s B&UB 4 – 2 Glacis Bad Boys

180’s Ethan Pulham x 1 High Finish Ethan Smith 116

This completes a League and Cup Double for this young team, along with five of their players also winning the Friendship Cup making it an unprecedented treble.

Glacis Bad Boys have claimed runner up spot in both the League & Cup.