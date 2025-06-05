St Theresa’s claims GDA Cup
The GDA Cup recently concluded with both Semi-Finals and the Final being played at the Europa Sports Complex on May 20th.
With 10 teams in contention two preliminary matches were played on December 13 with results as follows;
College 501 6 v 1 Hackney Carriage Warriors
St. Theresa’s B&UB 7 v 0 College Plater
The Quarter - Finals took place on Wednesday 12 February;
College 501 4 V 3 Warriors of Charlie’s
Trafalgar Sports Bar 1 V 6 St. Theresa’s B&UB
VB Wanderers 1 V 6 Glacis Bad Boys
St. Theresa’s Wanderers 5 V 2 Varyl Begg Warriors
20th May 2025;
Semi-Finals
St. Theresa’s B&UB had a comfortable win over their stablemates St. Theresa’s Wanderers with a 5-2 score.
The other semi-final between Glacis 501 & College 501 was a closer affair with it going to a deciding leg with Colin Torres Sr beating Dylan De Los Santos 2-1 sending Glacis through to the final 4 – 3.
Final
St. Theresa’s B&UB claimed the first three legs and looked set for a whitewash, but Glacis has other ideas bringing to scoreline back to 3-2. Casey Dyer clinched the next match against Colin Torres Sr to claim victory 4-2.
FINAL SCORESHEET
Ethan Pulham 2-1 Kyle Montovio
Nico Bado 2-0 Tony Dawkins
Ethan Smith 2-0 Luca Rizzo
Jason Segui 1-2 Colin Torres Jr
Tarika Ward 1-2 Francis Remorino
Casey Dyer 2-1 Colin Torres Sr
St. Theresa’s B&UB 4 – 2 Glacis Bad Boys
180’s Ethan Pulham x 1 High Finish Ethan Smith 116
This completes a League and Cup Double for this young team, along with five of their players also winning the Friendship Cup making it an unprecedented treble.
Glacis Bad Boys have claimed runner up spot in both the League & Cup.