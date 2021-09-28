Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Star Wars, Back To The Future and Gladiator memorabilia head for auction

By Press Association
28th September 2021

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

More than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia worth an estimated £5.5 million are due to go under the hammer.

Russell Crowe’s helmet from Gladiator and a signed hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II are among the lots that will feature in the Prop Store’s three-day online auction in November.

The highest-valued item is a light-up X-wing filming miniature from 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which it is estimated will sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

From the same film, a Stormtrooper helmet is expected to sell for between £100,000 and £150,000.

Also featured is a lenticular Mattel hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II signed by Michael J Fox, who played Marty McFly in the film trilogy.

A full-size T-800 endoskeleton from Terminator 2: Judgement Day has been valued at between £60,000 and £80,000.

A suit worn by Sir Sean Connery as James Bond in You Only Live Twice and a shirt worn by Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner will also go under the hammer – with both expected to sell for more than £40,000.

Maximus Decimus Meridius’ helmet from Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator, worn by Crowe, also features among the lots.

It could sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

Stephen Lane, Prop Store chief executive, said: “After our second hugely successful Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia live auction in the summer making over £5.1 million, Prop Store is back again, bigger and better than ever with a superb collection of over 1,000 lots up for sale.”

A preview will take place at the Prop Store office facility in Hertfordshire between October 12 and November 11 with more than 120 lots.

The auction will take place from November 9-11. Bids can be placed online or by phone.

