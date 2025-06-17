Stella Bosano wins Triay art competition
By Leah Pou Stella Bosano was the overall winner of the Triay Lawyers Art Competition, in partnership with The Growing Artists Programme. Her piece was unveiled alongside the highly commended entries at The Growing Artist Hub. The competition, which was open to students, saw the artists capture the exterior façade of the Triay Lawyers building....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here