Stella Gotal to lead Gibraltar against her own nation

Gibraltar Women’s head coach Stella Gotal will face a personal challenge as she prepares her team with the objective of leading them on the road to Brazil 2027.

A former Croatia international herself, Stella Gotal will have to prepare her team to take on her own country, with Gibraltar facing Croatia in the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Gibraltar, drawn into Group C2, will face Croatia, Kosovo, and Bulgaria.

This will be the first time Gibraltar participates in the competition as they aim to reach a World Cup, with qualifier group matches starting in February.

Having only taken over the national team this season, this will be Gotal’s debut as Gibraltar Women’s national coach in official competition. Just last month, she held her first training camp, which included a double header against Andorra that saw Gibraltar suffer two defeats. However, both matches provided evidence of a clear change in the team’s formation and structure, building on the work previously done by current men’s national coach Scott Wiseman.