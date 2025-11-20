Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Nov, 2025

Sports

Stella names her second squad

By Stephen Ignacio
20th November 2025

Stella Gotal, Gibraltar women’s head coach, has named her squad for the forthcoming women’s football training camp.
The former Croatian international, who recently took over as Gibraltar’s head coach, is known for her policy of organising regular training camps — a practice she introduced to women’s football in Saudi Arabia during her tenure as under-17 national team coach.
With Gibraltar preparing for their next international competition, where they will face the likes of Kosovo and Croatia in their first-ever European Qualifiers, Gotal will now assess the composition of her squad as she looks to build on the foundations laid during Scott Wiseman’s time in charge.
Gibraltar will open their Group C, League C campaign with an away encounter against Kosovo on March 3rd. Their second match follows just four days later, a home tie against Bulgaria on March 7th.
Gotal's biggest personal test will come on April 14th, when Gibraltar host her former nation, Croatia, at the Europa Sports Stadium.

